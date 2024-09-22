Sunday, 22 September 2024

One dead, one seriously hurt after crash on West Coast

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    One person is dead and another is in a serious condition after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 6 on the West Coast last night.

    Police said the crash occurred halfway between Ruatapu and Ross about 8:35pm.

    The driver of one of the cars died at the scene, and the injured driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to hospital.

    Nobody else was involved, and police said they were providing support to the victims' next of kin.

    The highway was closed overnight but has now reopened.

    The Serious Crash Unit carried out a scene examination and inquiries are ongoing.

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter