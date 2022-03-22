One dead, others injured in Tasman crash

One person has died following a crash in Upper Moutere in the South Island's Tasman District.

Emergency services were called to the three-vehicle collision near the intersection of Gardner Valley Rd and the Coastal Highway (State Highway 60) around 3.50pm.

A police spokesperson said one person had died at the scene and a number of other people had sustained injuries, ranging from moderate to serious.

The road is closed and diversions are in place as the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

The police spokesperson recommended motorists avoid the area.