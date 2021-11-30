Planning a party? You may need to check guests' vax passes

Photo: Getty Images

Music, drinks, snacks and . . . a vaccine pass checker?

Hopeful party hosts will have another item to add to the to-do list after the Government revealed organisers of large private functions are bound by the same rules as businesses.

The Prime Minister's Department told the NZ Herald that, like businesses, if the organiser of a party or gathering chooses to use My Vaccine Pass under the new traffic light system, then they also have the obligation to check each attendee's My Vaccine Pass.

"The rules for gatherings under the Covid-19 Protection Framework also apply to private, in-home gatherings like parties, and, just like under alert level settings, anyone hosting a party will need to make sure they are aware of the rules and requirements."

The whole of the South Island will move to orange when the new traffic light system starts on Friday.

Under the orange and green lights, if vaccine passes are required at events, there is no limit. But if they are not used, a limit of 50 people will apply.

Areas under the red light using a vaccine pass requirement can have up to 100 people at a private home or dwelling.

And at venues under red, the same limit applies as long as physical distancing can be in place.

The Prime Minister's Department said if the organiser of the private function chooses not to use My Vaccine Pass, they will need to limit the number of people attending depending on which setting they are in.

As well as this, those caught using a forged, altered or fraudulently obtained vaccine pass can face up to six months in prison or a fine of up to $12,000.

Officials were asked what penalty would be in place for individuals hosting private events that do not check passes when required last night but did not respond.

However, last week the Government announced businesses that are required to - but refuse to - enforce vaccine passes could face fines of up to $15,000.

Anyone found not to be complying with an obligation to check attendees' My Vaccine Pass could be charged with an offence under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act. If convicted they would face up to six months' imprisonment or a fine of up to $12,000.

Under the red light only 25 people can attend events at a time if there is no vaccine requirement.

It comes as most of the upper North Island, including Auckland, prepare to shift to the red light on Friday under the new system.

Auckland, Northland, Taupō and Rotorua Lakes Districts, Kawerau, Whakatane, Ōpōtiki Districts, Gisborne District, Wairoa District, Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu Districts will all move into the highest level of restrictions once the new Covid-19 protection framework comes into effect, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

The rest of the North Island will move to orange. No regions will go straight to green.

What are the rules for orange?

Under the orange setting scanning will be required, as will masks on flights and public transport, and in taxis, retail and public venues.

Public facilities and retail will be open with capacity limits and education providers will be open with public health measures in place. If vaccination passes are used, there will be no gathering limits.

If they are not used, limits of 50 people will apply. Hospitality businesses not requiring passes will have to operate contactlessly. Close-contact businesses such as gyms can only operate with vaccination passes.

What are the rules for red?

At red, action is to protect at-risk people and the health system from an unsustainable number of hospital admissions.

Scanning will be required, as will masks on flights and public transport, and in taxis, retail and public venues. Public facilities will have a 100-person limit, and retail will be open with capacity limits.

Working from home will be encouraged. Education providers will be open with public health measures in place. The vaccine pass will be required at tertiary institutions.

Specified outdoor events will be allowed with capacity limits. If a business, organisation or service does not require proof of vaccination, restrictions apply. Hospitality will be contactless if the business does not require vaccination passes, and gatherings will have limits of 10. Close-contact businesses such as gyms can only operate with vaccination passes.

Vaccination progress

Partially vaccinated Partially vaccinated % Partially vaccinated to 90% Fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated % Fully vaccinated to 90% Population Northland 136,877 85% 8,311 122,397 76% 22,791 161,320 Waitemata 492,895 94% 0 468,223 89% 5,255 526,087 Auckland 407,551 >95% 0 389,698 92% 0 423,958 Counties Manukau 446,400 92% 0 417,734 87% 16,762 482,773 Waikato 324,782 91% 0 297,723 83% 23,735 357,176 Lakes 82,979 88% 1,998 73,958 78% 11,019 94,419 Bay of Plenty 194,454 90% 793 174,450 80% 20,797 216,941 Tairawhiti 36,221 86% 1,548 31,681 75% 6,088 41,965 Taranaki 91,522 90% 410 82,685 81% 9,247 102,147 Hawkes Bay 132,041 91% 0 119,301 82% 11,713 145,571 MidCentral 140,014 92% 0 127,365 84% 9,707 152,302 Whanganui 49,636 87% 1,886 44,813 78% 6,709 57,247 Capital and Coast 258,096 >95% 0 243,890 90% 167 271,174 Hutt Valley 120,686 93% 0 111,789 86% 5,426 130,239 Wairarapa 38,250 92% 0 34,459 83% 2,825 41,427 Nelson Marlborough 123,538 91% 0 113,569 84% 8,600 135,743 West Coast 24,543 88% 572 21,915 79% 3,200 27,906 Canterbury 459,691 >95% 0 423,601 88% 11,000 482,890 South Canterbury 47,702 91% 0 44,100 84% 3,226 52,584 Southern 270,355 94% 0 250,091 87% 9,122 288,015 Overseas / Unknown 2,839 17% 12,617 2,542 15% 12,914 17,173 New Zealand 3,881,072 92% 0* 3,595,984 85% 192,167* 4,209,057 All DHBs to 90% 28,135 200,303

Source: Ministry of Health

* Note that the New Zealand doses to 90% may not be a sum of the rows above. This is because any DHBs that exceed 90% will contribute additional doses to the national total, offsetting the doses required in other DHBs.

Partially/fully vaccinated % are the number of partially/fully vaccinated people divided by the eligible population. Partially/fully vaccinated to 90% are the number of people required to reach 90% of the eligible population. Percentages are rounded to the nearest whole number, so may show 90% with a small number of doses still remaining.