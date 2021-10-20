'Round two': Man charged over lockdown protest believed to be Destiny Church leader

Brian Tamaki attends the recent lockdown protest at Auckland Domain. Photo: NZ Herald

Police have charged a man, believed to be Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki, after a huge public gathering was held in Auckland over the weekend - breaking lockdown rules.

Authorities said this afternoon that a 63-year-old man has been charged in relation to an event at the Auckland Domain that was held in breach of the current Covid alert level 3 restrictions.

"He has been charged with failing to comply with an order (Covid-19) under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act and Alert Level 3 Order and is also appearing before the court for breach bail conditions."

Police confirmed the man has been taken into custody and is due to appear in court today via an audiovisual link.

Police said the event - held on Super Saturday, when the public was urged to get out and get vaccinated - was in breach of the current rules and they did not rule out further enforcement action.

Earlier this morning, Tamaki and wife Hannah Tamaki filmed themselves driving on an Auckland motorway, saying they were headed to a central police station for what Brian Tamaki described as "round two".

In the last Facebook live video, captured by Hannah Tamaki, explained that they were now at a different Auckland police station for questioning.

Brian Tamaki earlier said he expected it was going to be "a bit more intensive" than yesterday's visit.

"It is the second round now. They want me to come into the central police station again and they are going to have another bite of the cherry, " he told followers on Facebook.

He was turned away from the Police station yesterday morning despite expecting to be charged for breaching bail conditions.

The church leader denied he has breached the strict bail conditions imposed on him two weeks ago after he pleaded not guilty to charges relating to illegally attending and organising the first Freedom and Rights Coalition protest at the beginning of the month.

Tamaki is defending the original charges, but his bail conditions prevent him from organising or attending any protests in breach of any Covid-19 level requirement.

The couple claims they are not anti-vax, but pro-choice.