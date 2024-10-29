SH60 closed after Golden Bay crash

A section of State Highway 60 has been temporarily closed in Golden Bay due to a fallen power pole and electricity lines blocking both lanes.

SH60 was closed south of Central Tākaka Rd after a crash at noon on Tuesday caused the lines to come down.

A detour is available via Central Tākaka Rd and East Tākaka Rd, but is only suitable for light vehicles, a NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

"Heavy traffic cannot use the detour route and must delay their travel until the fallen lines have been cleared and the highway has reopened.

"Drivers are asked to avoid the area and follow the instructions of contractors and emergency services."