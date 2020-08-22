Saturday, 22 August 2020

Six new Covid cases in community today

    Dr Ashley Bloomfield
    Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.
    There are six new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the community in New Zealand today.

    The Ministry of Health has provided the latest information in a press statement this afternoon.

    Four are epidemiologically linked to the cluster in Auckland – two are household contacts and two are church contacts.

    The other two cases reported today remain under investigation.

    There are 145 people linked to the cluster who have been moved into the Auckland quarantine facility. This includes 75 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and their household contacts.

    The Ministry said that as of this morning it had identified 2060 close contacts: 2004 had been contacted and were self-isolating, and the ministry was in the process of contacting the rest.

    For the period August 13-19, 84% of close contacts were contacted and isolated within 48 hours of the case being notified to the local PHU.

    The six new cases reported today bring the total number of confirmed cases to 1321.

    The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 111. Sixteen are imported cases from managed isolation facilities.

    There are nine people with Covid-19 in hospital - two in Auckland City Hospital, four people in Middlemore, two people in North Shore Hospital and one person in Waikato Hospital.

    Six people are stable on a ward, and three people in Middlemore are in ICU.

     

     

