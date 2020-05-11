Monday, 11 May 2020

SkyCity to slash another 700 jobs

    1. Star News
    2. National

    SkyCity will slash a further 700 jobs.
    SkyCity will slash a further 700 jobs.
    Casino operator SkyCity has revealed "incredibly difficult" plans to slash another 700 jobs.

    The company is blaming "weaker economies, lower personal disposable income, changed entertainment habits, restrictions on mass gatherings and physical distancing requirements" and long-term travel restrictions for the decision.

    SkyCity Entertainment Group chief executive officer Graeme Stephens said the company had already restructured its management team and its salaried employee base.

    "Unfortunately SkyCity now expects to reduce its workforce further,"he said today.

    "We will commence consultation on a proposal to reduce the number of rostered [waged] staff by around 700 to ensure our business is prepared to operate in the new environment."

    Stephens said the decision was "incredibly difficult for all involved".

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg