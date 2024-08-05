Teenage boys jump in front of car 'to annoy' driver

A decision by a group of teenage boys to jump into the path of their mate’s car to "annoy her" ended badly at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to Stafford St in Dunedin at 9.50pm on Saturday after a teenager crashed her car.

The 17-year-old girl was driving up the road when a group of teenage boys known to her recognised the vehicle and jumped in front of her car "to annoy her", Bond said.

She swerved to avoid hitting any of the boys and nicked a parked vehicle, causing a large scrape along its side and front axle damage.

The front bumper of the girl's car came off in the incident.

Bond asked pedestrians to stick to the footpath.

‘‘It’s not a good idea to jump out into the middle of the road regardless of whether you know the driver or not.’’