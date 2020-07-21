Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Ute slides into Balclutha takeaway shop

    Gin’s Restaurant owner Jimmy Au Yeung cleans up debris after a ute slid on ice and crashed into his Balclutha shop early yesterday. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    The week began with an icy start for inland commuters yesterday, leaving emergency services to deal with multiple reports of cars sliding and rolling, from Balclutha to Roxburgh.

    About 5.30am in Clyde St, Balclutha, a Ford ute slid across the road and hit the front of Gin’s Takeaway, next door to the Otago Daily Times office.

    Owner Jimmy Au Yeung said he slept through the initial impact.

    "My wife woke me to say she had heard something but as no-one has ever smashed into my shop before I didn’t think anything had happened.

    "That was until the police came knocking on the door,"
    Mr Au Yeung said.

    No-one was injured in the incident.

    Icy conditions in Central Otago led to a further two crashes two hours apart early yesterday.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the first crash happened at Coal Creek Flat on State Highway 8 near Roxburgh, when a car slid off the road due to ice about 6.15am.

    No-one was injured in the crash, which was attended by the Roxburgh Volunteer Fire Brigade, she said.

    Ice was again believed to be the culprit about 8.15am when another vehicle slid and rolled on SH8, near Fruitlands.

    The two occupants of the car were treated by ambulance crew for minor injuries, the spokeswoman said.

    john.cosgrove@odt.co.nz

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

