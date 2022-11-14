Wig-wearing man chased out of Mitre 10 caught selling stolen power tools

A man wearing a wig was chased from a Mitre 10 Mega and then caught red-handed trying to sell pilfered power tools shortly afterwards, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to the Dunedin store about 9am on on Saturday.

Staff chased a 49-year-old wig-wearing man from the store after he took bolt cutters, a tool bag and two Makita power tools without paying, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man drove away with a 43-year-old woman and the pair were located in Cash Converters South Dunedin trying to sell the items, which were worth more than $1000, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was arrested for theft and would appear in court today.

Inquiries into the role of the woman were continuing.

The couple were known to police, Snr Sgt Bond said.