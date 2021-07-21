Woolworths to develop Countdown Metro store

An artist’s impression of the proposed Countdown for Wanaka. IMAGE: COUNTDOWN

A new supermarket chain is coming to Wanaka.

Woolworths New Zealand has announced it is building a new Metro style store for Wanaka, complete with drive-through, and a focus on online shopping

The doors to the 140sqm store are expected to open before Christmas 2021. Preliminary work is already under way on the Ardmore St site.

The land was formerly occupied by a BP petrol station and workshop. It was now owned by development company Willowridge.

The former BP site in Ardmore St will be redeveloped for the South Island's first Countdown Metro. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

Countdown general manager property Matt Grainger said the small store was expected to create 14 jobs and would be the first Countdown Metro store in the South Island.

Mr Grainger said Wanaka customers had embraced online shopping and demand had driven the development opportunity.

‘‘Over the last two years we’ve steadily been increasing our online deliveries from Queenstown into Wanaka, with more deliveries and delivery windows to help ensure we can meet demand.

‘‘By opening a Metro store we can now provide a pick-up service for online shoppers, meaning they have more flexibility about how and when they receive their orders, while also providing a really thoughtfully curated range in-store, including easy-eating options, barista-made coffee, ready-to-go meals, salads, health-focused snack options, and take-home dinners,’’ Mr Grainger said.

Calder Developments has been awarded the construction contract and the site has been secured with fencing while the transformation takes place.

Wanaka also has two New World supermarkets and two Four Square supermarkets. Those brands are owned by Foodstuffs.