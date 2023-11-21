Youths behind spike in car thefts

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police said today there had been "a sharp increase" in the number of motor vehicles being stolen in Invercargill and throughout the province.
Earlier-model Mazdas, Nissans, and Toyotas were being targeted, they said.
"It is believed a group of Invercargill youths are responsible for many of these vehicle thefts, and recent burglaries targeting vape stores in Invercargill and Winton."
A police spokesperson said three of the youths were before the youth justice system, and investigations into the thefts were ongoing.
Police reminded owners to ensure their vehicles were locked and if possible, securely parked overnight, and said consideration should be given to installing an immobiliser or an additional locking device.
Anyone with information regarding vehicle thefts was asked to contact police.