Salmon released into lakes for kids to catch

North Canterbury Fish & Game will be releasing salmon into a group of Christchurch lakes on Friday for children to catch over the upcoming school holidays.

The catchable-sized salmon will be released into The Groynes fishing lakes ahead of the school holidays which start on July 10.

"The salmon have been kindly donated by Mount Cook Alpine Salmon and the Isaac Conservation and Wildlife Trust," a Fish & Game NZ spokesman said.

"To celebrate this generous donation of fish from these two organisations, Fish & Game are donating some prizes.

"Four fish will be tagged with their own unique numbers, this will be located by the dorsal fin and will be easy to see and can easily be pulled off.

"Young anglers can bring the tag into North Canterbury Fish & Game at 595 Johns Road, Harewood to claim their prize.

The Groynes fishing lakes are in the western section of The Groynes Reserve next to the Clearwater golf course, The lakes are for junior anglers only.

"We remind parents that since there are never any guarantees with fishing, it’s a good idea to bring a few treats to make sure the kids have a good day out regardless," the spokesman said.

"They are small ponds that are easy to move around, making them ideal for beginner anglers."