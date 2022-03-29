School pathway plan hits financial road block

Cobham Intermediate, Burnside Primary and Allenvale schools are being redeveloped as part of a $1.3 billion Christchurch Schools Rebuild Programme, and Ilam MP Sarah Pallett is pushing for safe access to the schools. Photo: Star Media

Plans for a new 700m path connecting three Christchurch schools seem to have stalled after the Ministry of Education estimated the project would cost $1.3 million.

Ilam MP Sarah Pallett, who lobbied for the Cobham Intermediate, Burnside Primary and Allenvale schools pathway last year, said this was “far in excess” of predictions.

“I am hopeful that this conversation can be kept open and we can work together to find a solution that works for the community,” Pallett said.

The redevelopment of the schools as part of a $1.3 billion Christchurch Schools Rebuild Programme raised the question of path redevelopment, as the original plan did not include it.

Pallett raised the issue at a Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood meeting last year.

The path keeps children, pedestrians and cyclists off the road when moving between schools.

The ministry’s property delivery associate deputy secretary Sam Fowler said the estimate was provided by a quantity surveyor.

“[It] included provisions for groundworks, base course and cycleway, fencing, lighting, signage and contractor management costs and design and consenting fees.”

The ministry initially indicated that it was open to funding some costs towards the path, although it was not technically in its remit.

As a public path, the provision of a redeveloped path would fall to Christchurch City Council.

The ministry consulted the schools, the city council and the Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board last year, Fowler said.

“Following these discussions and having considered the likely investment needed and management challenges of an accessway alongside these operational schools as well as the potential benefits, we have decided not to pursue the proposal further.”

City council head of transport and waste management Lynette Ellis said $180,000 had been allocated for the lighting of the path next year in the draft Annual Plan, currently out for consultation.

This was what it had been asked to fund, she said.

However, this was on the assumption the path would be paid for by the ministry.

The pathway was used by area residents as well as those walking, cycling, and riding scooters to school, Ellis said.

“Cobham Intermediate has had a relatively high level of active transport ... in 2020, 40 per cent of its students either cycled or scootered to school.”

Community board chairwoman Bridget Williams said the board’s position on the issue was based on community feedback.

“What we’ve been hearing is some of the schools don’t actually want the path,” she said.

“For a cost of that amount, we would hate to say this is something we could deliver when financially, the council can’t.”

However, the board would look at other options if there was a demand for it.