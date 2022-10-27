Guy Fawkes: Keeping animals safe around fireworks

Every year around Guy Fawkes, SPCA Canterbury receives dozens of calls relating to fireworks.

SPCA Christchurch Centre welfare team leader Sam Cairns said the calls range from reports about injured or frightened animals to missing pets and even cases of abuse.

Sam Cairns with a new puppy at the SPCA Christchurch Centre. Photo: Darryl Baser

The Christchurch Centre is the oldest established SPCA in New Zealand and has been a voice for those who can’t speak since 1872.

With fireworks on sale from Wednesday next week to Saturday (Guy Fawkes), Cairns is pleading for people to think about the animals in their area and how fireworks will affect them.

"Secure your gate, secure your fencing and make sure indoor pets are inside - and if you remain calm it will help them as well,” she said.

SPCA’s top tips for animal owners over Guy Fawkes:

Never let fireworks off close to animals.

Stay home with your pet – they will be less stressed with someone they trust close by.

Keep them indoors – they won’t see the flashes and the bangs will be muffled. Close doors and windows and draw the curtains. Turn on your radio or TV to help drown out loud bangs with familiar sounds.

Make sure that your cat or dog has somewhere comforting to hide such as an igloo bed, covered crate or making a bed where ever they feel safe to retreat to.

Try a compression wrap for dogs, like a thunder shirt.

Exercise your dog early in the day to avoid being out during dusk when fireworks could be set off.

If your cat has outside access, make sure they are safe in your home before dusk.

Both cats and dogs should be microchipped with contact details up to date and have a collar and identification tag with your contact details on it. If your pet panics and runs away, this will help to reunite you with your pet.

Try to behave in a calm and reassuring manner. If your pet seeks you out it is fine to calmly comfort them but if they prefer to retreat and be left alone it is important to respect this.

To minimise stress, keep horses and farmed animals in their familiar paddocks and with their usual companions unless a firework display is planned close by. Make sure all fences are secure and check paddocks and stables thoroughly for anything that could cause injury, such as protruding nails. If you need to stable or move animals, do this well in advance so that the animals have a chance to get used to their new surroundings.

Don’t forget small pets like rabbits, guinea pigs or chickens. Have them tucked away safely or even inside for the night.

Tips for people organising fireworks displays:

People organising firework displays should let their neighbours know in advance. Put flyers in neighbour’s letter boxes and post on local social media groups. This will alert them to the need to make arrangements for their pets.

Organisers of large fireworks displays should place notices in local shop windows and inform local media.

Firework party organisers should concentrate on fireworks which explode close to the ground and don’t make particularly loud bangs or screeches. These are likely to cause less distress to animals.

-By Darryl Baser