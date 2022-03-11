Halswell Hornets answer call to help Tonga

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Halswell Hornets Rugby League Club is sending 85 jerseys to Tonga as part of the wider donation drive following the January 15 eruption and tsunami.
Club secretary Michelle Harding said members had heard donations were being sought.
“We as a club thought that we would send some rugby league football jerseys over to them.”
Tonga has become a force in world rugby league, with many playing at top level in New Zealand and in the NRL in Australia.
“We’ve got surplus old jerseys that we no longer use. We sorted them out and we’ve got enough probably to donate five teams.”
Two of these sets were junior jerseys, suitable for those aged six to 16, while the other three sets were senior jerseys for adults.
New seasons meant new club sponsors and therefore new jerseys for players to wear, but the outdated kit was still wearable.
The old uniforms were in storage at the club’s old Halswell Domain clubrooms. However, the rooms were being cleared out as members prepared to move into new $2 million clubrooms.
The much-awaited clubrooms will replace the current earthquake-damaged ones, with a shift anticipated in the next two months.