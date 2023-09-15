Help needed to get mental health facility for children over the line

A Canterbury charity has launched an appeal to help create a 'Better Space' for kids struggling with mental health issues.

Māia Health Foundation is asking the public for help to reach its $16 million target to build a new purpose-built Child, Adolescent and Family (CAF) outpatient facility.

The charity needs an additional $1 million to get the project across the line.

Rātā Foundation has promised to match every dollar donated up to $500,000.

The new outpatient unit, 'Kahurangi', is jointly funded and developed by Māia Health Foundation and Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury.

The appeal was launched in Christchurch this week. Photo: Supplied

About 400 Canterbury kids are referred for specialist mental health support each month, with the new facility set to provide services for children and young adults up to 18 years of age.

The current outpatient facilities are based primarily at The Princess Margaret and Hillmorton hospital sites, which are described as old, cramped and not fit for purpose.

The new outpatient unit is due to be completed by mid-2024.

For more information go to https://www.maiahealth.org.nz/better-space

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air