Pride week kicks off with a party

Central Christchurch received a colourful makeover as the city geared up to celebrate its LGBTQIA+ community.

The third annual Pride week celebrations kicked off today with the rainbow community coming out in force to strut their stuff down Cashel St for the event's opening Walk for Support parade.

An estimated 700 people showed up to help launch Christchurch's Pride week. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The team at Christchurch Pride have organised a jam-packed 10 days of events to celebrate all things queer, including a sold-out Queers at Sea charter boat trip, Qtopia Pride Ball and a Heroes vs Police touch rugby game to name a few.

Pride week activities continue until Sunday, March 19.

The complete list of events can be found on Christchurch Pride’s website: www.chchpride.co.nz

- Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air