RSA cookies on offer alongside poppies

A sweet boost for this year's Anzac Day Poppy Appeal.

The first batch of 300,000 RSA commemorative cookies rolled off the production line at Cookie Time's factory in Templeton, just south of Christchurch on Wednesday.

The limited edition Golden Chewy Oat Cookies will be sold in select outlets leading up to Anzac Day, with proceeds going towards Returned and Service veterans and their families.

Rangiora RSA Club president Ross Ditmer said they'd already had a great response from hotel chains, and other RSAs around the country.

"We're taking orders now and they're being distributed and we're just seeing them now being manufactured so they're out on the shelves very shortly."

Rangiora RSA Club president Ross Ditmer and Cookie Time general manager Lincoln Booth try one of the first cookies off the production line. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The fundraising initiative is the brainchild of the Rangiora RSA, who were keen to produce a cookie that was traditional, but also modern and exciting. The cookies will be offered as a fresh option during the Poppy Day appeal, in return for a gold coin donation.

RSA Club secretary Jane Sommerville said she got the idea from similar RSL Clubs in Australia.

"We wouldn't like to compete with the traditional poppy. There's certainly is a place for that and always will be. But we think that something alongside that to attract a younger audience to the RSA."

And the special RSA rookie cookies will also be part of Air New Zealand's snack offerings over March and April.

Depending on the success of the trial, Cookie Time is preparing to bake up to half a million RSA cookies over the next two months.

Cookie Time general manager Lincoln Booth said with Anzac day around the corner, they were happy to jump on board with the fundraiser.

"It's great that two iconic organisations can partner up with this awesome initiative. Now we're delighted to be partnering up with the RSA and everything that they can actually achieve through their network and really proud to be part of Poppy Day appeal."

And there's even a possibility the tasty treats could be available year round, helping raise funds for RSAs across the country.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air