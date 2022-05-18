Thrill having obstacle course visit

Children will have many obstacles to overcome in their lives.

Weston School pupils tackled more than most yesterday, as the Blue Light programme visited the North Otago school with a giant inflatable obstacle course, aiming to create stronger connections between youth and police.

The 33m long and 10m high obstacle course is touring 75 schools throughout New Zealand, and Weston was the only school in North Otago chosen.

South Island Blue Light co-ordinator Nicola Paterson said the enthusiasm from the pupils, from years 1 to 8, was fantastic.

Indie Hewett (6) and Bobby Beattie make their way through the colourful obstacle course. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE

"They were lined up watching in great anticipation before the bell even rang, while [the obstacle course] was in its trailer, and they just wanted to be on it from the moment it was even in the grounds," Mrs Paterson said.

Senior Constable Ross Lory, who is part of Blue Light Oamaru, said the day built positive interactions between children and police in the community.

Six police officers volunteered their time for the event, with many racing through the course. Rapid Relief provided a barbecue, and Snr Const Lory was grateful to them, and other supporters, for their help.

Weston School principal Deidre Senior said the pupils had "a ball" playing on the obstacle course and the school was lucky to have been chosen.

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz