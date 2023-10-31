The Hororata Highland Games is calling

Kilts will swish, bagpipes will cry, cabers will turn, and the haggises will be tamed at the 12th Hororata Highland Games on Saturday, November 11.

For people looking for a family day out that will entertain all generations, the Hororata Highland Games is an event to head along to.

A Scottish festival with a Kiwi twist offering a unique mix of sport and culture.

“Most people coming to the Games for the first time are blown away with how big the festival is and how much there is to watch and do,” explained Cindy Driscoll from the Hororata Community Trust.

Visitors don’t just sit on the sidelines. They can have a go at tossing cabers, hurling haggis, eating pies, Tug O’ War, running a Kilted Mile or donning on tartan for the best-dressed lad and lassie.

New for 2023, there will be a massed Scottish Country Dance where everyone can join.

“The ‘Hororata Heavies’ dance has been specially choreographed for the Games and represents some of the strength events you see on the day. We encourage everyone, even those with two left feet, to join in. There is an instructional video on the Hororata Highland Games Facebook page.”

The Hororata Highland Games sees all the traditional Scottish competitions take place over one massive day at the Hororata Domain, including nearly 100 Highland Dancers and 500 Pipers and Drummers forming 19 Pipe Bands.

These competitions run alongside the traditional strength codes like the Tug O’ War teams and Oceania Heavyweight Championship, with international athletes competing.

The Junior Warriors sees primary school-aged children competing in light versions of the Heavy events. The Kilted Mile provides an opportunity for the fleet-footed to gain a coveted Hororata Highland Games trophy.

“Once people get through the gates, there are heaps of free activities to have a go at, no matter your age. Families often say it is the one event everyone, right from grandparents to toddlers and teenagers, can enjoy together.”

There are also musical performances and have a go bagpipes in amongst 100 quality market stalls and over 30 food trucks. Don’t miss the haggis burgers or black pudding.

“Pack a picnic, rug or chairs and come prepared to spend the whole day at the Hororata Highland Games.”

Gates open 9am with activities running through to 4.30pm. Discounted tickets for the Hororata Highland Games on November 11 are on sale now; there will be no gate sales. Kids under-16 are free. Held in the Hororata Domain, 45 minutes inland from Christchurch. All profits from the event are invested back into the community. www.hororatahighlandgames.org.nz

