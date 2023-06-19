Win a year's worth of DoorDash deliveries

Sign up for DoorDash at www.doordash.com/en-NZ . Photo: Supplied

DoorDash is preparing to send Christchurch’s taste buds on a cross-cultural journey with the Festival of Flavours, an in-app celebration of New Zealand’s favourite foods.

The promotion, running until 30th June, will see three of DoorDash’s most popular cuisines championed, giving users 40% off (up to $10) when they spend $15 or more* across Winter BBQ Warmers, the Taste of Asia, and Best of the West festival themes.

“DoorDash is always aiming to bring more to people’s doors, so we’ve launched the Festival of Flavours to make it easy for Kiwis to try a new meal and support a local eatery in Wellington and Christchurch,” says Rebecca Burrows, DoorDash general manager New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

As part of the Festival of Flavours celebration in Christchurch, DoorDash is giving away a $5,000 voucher, equipping one Cantabrian with DoorDash orders for a whole year.

Christchurch’s Corianders, offering some of the region’s most beloved Indian restaurants, is also bringing the heat and sharing its delicious range with even more local DoorDash fans.

“We’ve been going strong in Christchurch for over 18 years now, so have been a part of many Cantabrians' lives. With people so busy nowadays, we’re partnering with DoorDash so more locals can celebrate Indian cuisine and try Corianders from home,” says Gopi Sajja and Harpal Singh of Corianders.

The Kebab House, Ancestral, Fush, and Burger Station are also spreading the flavourful cheer in Christchurch.

To celebrate the Festival of Flavours and be in to win a $5000 DoorDash voucher, download the DoorDash app and place an order using a Festival of Flavours promo code before the end of June.

See Terms & Conditions

*Offer valid for orders with minimum order value of $15NZD (excluding fees). Maximum discount from promo code of up to $10NZD. Valid across selected merchants only. Offer valid at all times between 15 June to 30 June at participating locations or until stocks last. Maximum 3 redemptions per promo code. Valid only in Wellington and Christchurch. Fees apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Different promo codes may apply for different cuisines. Use promo codes FOF40ASIA (Asian Cuisine), FOF40BBQ (Winter BBQ) and FOF40WEST (Best of the West) to redeem.