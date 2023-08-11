Christchurch rowers make top five in Paris

From left - Oliver Leach, William Milne, Fergus Johnston (Christ’s College), Samuel Woodgate (St Bede’s College) and stroke Oscar Clatworthy (Cashmere High) race in the men’s coxed eight A final at the under-19 world rowing championships. Photo: Art of Rowing

Wild weather couldn’t dampen the spirits of the 11 Christchurch rowers at the under-19 world rowing championships in France.

Two crews narrowly missed out on medals at the five-day regatta in Paris, which was reduced to just three days due to stormy weather.

Although the racing schedule was tightened, the men’s and women’s coxed eights managed to finish fourth and fifth respectively.

The men’s coxed eight had a sprinkling of this year’s St Bede’s Maadi Cup-winning crew in the boat.

Samuel Woodgate and Matthew Glen featured in the crew which won the first heat in 5min 40.77sec, led by St Bede’s head coach Dale Maher.

Fergus Johnston (Christ’s College) and Oscar Clatworthy (Cashmere High) were also part of the crew.

Coxswain Annabel Wynn-Williams urges on the women’s eight crew in their A final. Photo: Art of Rowing

After pipping Romania in their heat, the boys’ were unable to do the same in the final. They finished fourth, just under 6sec behind gold medal winning Great Britain with a time of 5min 54.29sec.

The women’s eight had just three boats in their heat, and claimed second behind Germany in 6min 27.21sec to progress to the repêchage.

Rangi Ruru students Georgie Bethell, Nicole Vance, Alice Wallis, Phoebe Wallis and coxswain Annabel Wynn-Williams featured at the age-group world championships for the second year in a row.

After they narrowly missed out on medals last year, it was a similar story for the group once again.

A competitive A final saw Great Britain (6min 26sec), Germany (6min 26.09sec), Romania (6 min 26.14sec) and the United States (6min 26.24sec) separated by 0.24sec, followed by New Zealand in fifth (6min 31.17sec).

Rangi Ruru students Phoebe Wallis, Alice Wallis, Nicole Vance, Georgie Bethell and Annabel Wynn-Williams competed in the women's coxed eight. Photo: Art of Rowing

Travelling reserves Milly Farrell (St Margaret’s College) and Charlie Poulter (Christ’s College) also competed in other categories.

Farrell featured in the highly-competitive women’s single scull event. After finishing fifth in heat five, Farrell qualified for the quarter-finals by finishing second in her repêchage.

Unfortunately, an A/B final was out of reach, with Farrell managing to finish fifth. But a tight schedule saw Farrell claim fifth in the D final, which gave her an overall ranking of 21st out of 27 competitors.

Poulter raced in the men’s pair alongside Waikato’s Logan Spencer. Despite finishing sixth in their heat and repêchage, the crew to pip Taipei in the D final to finish 19th overall.