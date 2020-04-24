Could rugby and other pro sports return at level 2?

People will able to play some sports, including golf and tennis, when New Zealand moves to alert level 3 next week, Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson has announced.

Mr Robertson said at today's Covid-19 update that more recreational activities would be possible under alert level 3, including fishing from the shore, non-motorised water sports close to land, hunting on private land and the "very limited playing of some sports such as golf and tennis".

Meanwhile work was underway which could result in the return of professional sports - in empty stadiums - when the country moves to level 2.

Tennis will be allowed under alert level 3. Photo: ODT files

He said more detailed guidance on what sport the public would be able to play would be released on the Sport NZ website this afternoon.

However, he stressed that many restrictions would remain.

"It remains important to remember under level 3 that the core principals of staying in your bubble, staying local and only undertaking low risk activities remain."

There was more flexibility around travelling for recreational activities, but this should only be done when needed.

"We do encourage people to stay fit and active during this time, but be responsible, do not put yourself and others at risk, do not congregate and please do not put the amazing gains that we have all made under level 4 at risk."

He said work was also underway as to what may be possible for professional sport particularly at level 2.

"I know that both rugby and netball are sports that are working on proposals."

Sport NZ was working with the major sporting codes on how that could occur.

"Clearly it would have to be cognisant of the rules of level 2, for instance the fact that we won't have large mass gatherings."

"So if there is to be professional sport played it will be largely in empty stadia."

It also needed to made sure that if there were bubbles created around sports teams that those bubbles were safe.

"There is also issues to do with travel to work through as well.