Sporting guidelines under level 3 released

There will be little change for the country's sports people - no matter what level you compete at - when the alert level for Covid-19 moves from four to three next week.

Sport New Zealand has issued guidelines on what can and can't be done at level 3.

The guidelines state you cannot play frisbee or kick a rugby ball with someone outside of your bubble, or use things like playground equipment or benches in public spaces for your training.

If you're exercising outdoors, maintain physical distancing and do not arrange to meet anyone.

Outdoor sports where 2m of physical distancing is possible - such as golf, tennis or bowls - can be played, but only with people in your bubble.

Public sports facilities will remain closed and private ones cannot open their clubhouses, toilets or showers for members. Public pools and gyms remain closed and personal trainers should continue to work from home and use online and video conferencing facilities to deliver their training.

Hunting is possible at alert level 3, as long as participants stay local and stick to their bubble, and it does not involve a motorised vehicle in the hunting activity. Hunting on public conservation land is not allowed while long, backcountry tramping or overnight hiking is not allowed.

Mountain biking on known trails for experienced mountain bikers is permitted.