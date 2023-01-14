Black Caps take series win over Pakistan

The Black Caps have won the ODI series against Pakistan after winning the third and deciding match by two wickets in Karachi.

Opener Fakhar Zaman scored a century and Mohammad Rizwan 77 as the home side scored 280-9 after deciding to bat first.

Tim Southee took 3-56 and Lockie Ferguson 2-63 for New Zealand.

In reply the Black Caps top order all made starts, but were unable to go on and make a big score, while run-outs for Finn Allen and Kane Williamson didn't help.

Allen made 25, Devon Conway 52, Williamson 53 and Daryl Mitchell 31.

New Zealand were struggling at 205 for six.

It was left to number seven Glenn Phillips, with an unbeaten 63, to get the tourisist back on track.

Phillips scored four fours and four sixes as New Zealand won with 11 balls to spare.

Speaking afterwards Phillips admitted that he hadn't been feeling well and the "less running the better."

New Zealand take the series 2-1 after winning the second ODI by 79 runs after Pakistan began the series with a six-wicket victory.

It was the first time New Zealand has toured Pakistan in 20 years.