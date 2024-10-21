Christchurch teen finding his feet at US college

Former Christchurch United midfielder Thomas Chao has thrived in his first season playing for the Lincoln Memorial University Railsplitters, scoring a goal on debut. Photo: Supplied

When midfielder Thomas Chao signed to play soccer for Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) in Tennessee, his reaction was simple: “It was pretty cool.”

Thomas Chao.

The 19-year-old freshman is fitting into college soccer like a glove, scoring a dramatic last-minute winner in his debut match for the “Railsplitters” in September.

“When I scored it was so sick. We all ran to the corner and it was crazy. It felt so good.”

Growing up in Christchurch and attending Ao Tawhiti Unlimited Discovery school, Chao followed in the footsteps of his gymnast older sister Josephine.

But when some of his mates suggested he join their soccer team, he left the gymnasium for the soccer field and hasn’t looked back.

The former Christchurch United player was recommended to a sporting recruitment agency by a teammate who saw Chao’s potential.

The agency then put him in contact with the coaches at LMU and eventually he was sent an offer for a full scholarship which began in August.

For young Kiwi athletes, the opportunity to take their talents to the United States is becoming increasingly viable.

As of 2023, more than 400 Kiwis were competing in the top two divisions of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) alone.

Chao is one of three Christchurch United academy graduates plying their trade at collegiate level – Hugo Debenham attends Tyler Junior College and Jackson Blake plays for the Santa Clara Broncos.

His father, Ray Chao, said the opportunities for student athletes in New Zealand are limited and don’t compare with what is on offer in the United States.

And it doesn’t take much for young athletes to get the attention of universities in the United States, former college soccer coach and Christchurch United academy director Paul Holocher said.

“A number of years ago, we were looking at New Zealand as a great place to recruit from, because there’s some really motivated and talented players here.”

Chao trying to find the net from range in his last season with Christchurch United. Photo: Supplied

From nutritionists to the state-of-the-art soccer facilities, to the relentless training schedule, Chao is now living the lifestyle of a professional.

“In New Zealand they talk a lot about developing the players, whereas here at college it’s like win, win, win,” said Chao.

Despite being excited about the big move, Chao admits he was nervous about leaving his friends and family.

But those reservations were quickly put to rest and he has been thriving in the new environment.

The Railsplitters roster is made up of mostly international players and Chao said the shared experience of unfamiliarity has made Tennessee feel more like home.

Photo: Supplied

Holocher described Chao as a wonderful player with great potential.

“He’s a very strong, balanced midfielder. Wonderfully skilful and intelligent and I think he’s going to do really well as he continues out there.”

Chao’s future after university is still undecided, but he isn’t ruling out a return home.

“If football is still going well, I might try play over here or in Europe, but I could come back to New Zealand.”