United's Ten Hag set to stay at Old Trafford

Manchester United's Erik ten Hag celebrates with the trophy after winning the FA Cup this year. Photo: Reuters

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will remain in the job for next season and is talking with the Old Trafford club over a contract extension despite the team's lowest ever Premier League finish of eighth, British media are reporting.

The decision comes after an end-of-season review by the club's board for the 2023-24 campaign, which finished on a high with a shock FA Cup final win over favourites Manchester City.

Ten Hag's contract runs until the end of next season, with the club having the option of extending it a further 12 months.

The former Ajax Amsterdam coach had come under increasing pressure after 20-times English champions United suffered their worst start to a season since 1962-63 with eight losses in their first 15 matches in all competitions.

They ended up eighth after 14 defeats in their 38 league games and bowed out of the Champions League in the group phase.

Ten Hag's job security had been the subject of speculation all season and many pundits believed the FA Cup final would be the Dutchman's last game with the team, win or lose.

But moments after their thrilling triumph, the 54-year-old insisted he had no doubt he would be back and said he had received the backing of the club's owners all season.

"I'm in a project and we are exactly where we want to be. We're constructing a team. When I took over it was a mess at United, and we are on our way to construct a team for the future," he told reporters at Wembley.

"The team is developing, the team is winning and the team also plays to an identity. What you need to play is to be available, you need a strong squad in top football, and especially when you play in England, the Premier League is so competitive."

INJURY WOES

Ten Hag pointed to United's revolving door of injuries last term, the most of any Premier League team and concentrated in key positions such as central defence.

He also spoke about the breakout seasons of young players such as midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who is part of England's Euro 2024 squad in Germany, and Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho.

In Ten Hag's two seasons in charge, United have played in three Wembley finals and lifted two trophies, having also won last season's League Cup.

Media reports said that all eventualities were considered in the club's post-season review and the clear preference was for Ten Hag to remain in charge at Old Trafford.

Among coaches linked to the job as potential replacements were Thomas Tuchel and England manager Gareth Southgate.

Ten Hag is United's fifth permanent manager since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 as the club have searched for someone to lead them back to the heights of their glory years.

He guided United to third in the league in his debut season.