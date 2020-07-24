Halswell league clubrooms get go-ahead

An artist’s impression of the new Halswell Hornets Rugby League Clubrooms. Image: Supplied

The Halswell Hornets Rugby League Club has been given the go-ahead to build a new clubrooms.

Work on the $2 million facility is expected to start in November and will replace the old earthquake-damaged clubrooms in Halswell Domain.

Said club committee member Colin Fenwick: “We started this process 10 years ago, so we can’t wait – we’re all looking forward to it.

Colin Fenwick. Photo: Supplied

“We reckon we’ll have one of the best rugby league facilities in the South Island, potentially even in New Zealand.”

The previous clubrooms, which were 40-years-old, were deemed unsafe to occupy. Fenwick said was “not worthwhile” to bring them up to standard because the repairs would have cost more than the construction of a new building.

The club was able to acquire a building consent for a new building and is currently going through a process to obtain a resource consent.

Visitors can expect a “warm and modern” elevated facility, with new changing rooms, a gym and places for storage, which was up to “international standards” and earthquake codes.

The new building will replace the earthquake-damaged clubrooms. Photo: Supplied

The space will also be available for members to hire for events on a regular basis, such as birthday parties.

Securing funding had been an issue over the years, but they now have money from insurance claims, which took eight years to organise, as well as funding from the Lotteries Commission.

“We consider ourselves in a fortunate situation to be able to provide a service for a lot of people, 365 days a year,” said Fenwick.

Once construction begins, the clubrooms will take about nine months to complete and will be located at Halswell Domain.