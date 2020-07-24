Halswell league clubrooms get go-ahead

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Work on the $2 million facility is expected to start in November and will replace the old earthquake-damaged clubrooms in Halswell Domain.
Said club committee member Colin Fenwick: “We started this process 10 years ago, so we can’t wait – we’re all looking forward to it.
The previous clubrooms, which were 40-years-old, were deemed unsafe to occupy. Fenwick said was “not worthwhile” to bring them up to standard because the repairs would have cost more than the construction of a new building.
The club was able to acquire a building consent for a new building and is currently going through a process to obtain a resource consent.
Visitors can expect a “warm and modern” elevated facility, with new changing rooms, a gym and places for storage, which was up to “international standards” and earthquake codes.
Securing funding had been an issue over the years, but they now have money from insurance claims, which took eight years to organise, as well as funding from the Lotteries Commission.
“We consider ourselves in a fortunate situation to be able to provide a service for a lot of people, 365 days a year,” said Fenwick.
Once construction begins, the clubrooms will take about nine months to complete and will be located at Halswell Domain.