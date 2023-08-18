'I feel 85 after every game': Old foes to meet in grand final

Hornby Panthers veteran Corey Lawrie is looking to end on a high in Sunday’s grand final. Photo: Haile Matthews

Hornby Panthers veteran Corey Lawrie will be in search of a fairytale ending to his career when his beloved club meet their biggest rivals in Sunday’s grand final.

The clash with the Linwood Keas will be the seventh time in eight years the teams have battled it out for the Pat Smith Memorial Trophy.

Corey Lawrie played four games off the bench for the Warriors in 2007. Photo: Getty Images

It will also be Lawrie’s 11th grand final with Hornby – and “probably” his last.

“I feel 85 after every game, so it’s pretty likely,” he said.

“I started off at 5 and I’m 43-years-old now, so it’s been 38 years of battling away.”

Lawrie has been part of several victorious Hornby sides. He famously kicked a field goal in the Panthers’ 19-18 win over the Halswell Hornets in 2012.

However, the former Warriors forward said his form has taken a dive lately, even though his body still felt “alright”.

“It’s never easy to step away, you get amongst the boys and want to keep playing,” he said.

“But I won’t miss getting up early on Sunday mornings.”

There will be plenty of support on the sidelines for Lawrie’s last dance, including his “terrible face” on a sign made by daughter, Sophie.

“My daughter plays for Hornby and always comes to my games each week – and that’s a big reason why I play.

“I think it’s so cool.”

The Keas will be in search of back-to-back titles at Ngā Puna Wai, while the Massetti Cup winning Panthers are looking to claim their first since 2021.

The teams last met in the qualifying final two weeks ago, when a Linwood field goal in the final minutes saw the Keas win 21-20.

Hornby will have plenty to play for. Their coach, Lawrie’s brother Jed, is also “looking to step away” after eight years leading the side.

Said Jed: “There’s plenty of good coaches at the club looking to come through.

The Panthers were too strong for Halswell in last week’s elimination final, winning 26-12. Photo: Haile Matthews

“You always want to go out on a grand final win so that’s the idea this week.”

The Panthers composure on defence was a highlight for Jed in their 26-12 preliminary final win over the Halswell Hornets at the weekend. It will need to be a key part of their game on Sunday.

“Playing the extra game definitely helps the match fitness,” Jed said.

“I thought we started the game with good intent early and we weren’t too rattled on defence.

“We’ve got to keep building, though. The areas around the ruck weren’t great against Linwood last time we played them so that will be a focus,” Jed said.

Hornby and Linwood have clashed four times already this season, winning two apiece.

Said Corey: “I guess they’ve had the upper hand for the last few years, so it’s good to be up against them.

“We’re really an attacking team, so hopefully we can show that by completing our sets early.”

Along with the video footage of games, Jed said both teams will have sound knowledge of each other’s style of play.

“We’ve got to make sure we’ve got a few tricks up our sleeve, as Linwood will as well.”