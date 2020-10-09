Addington Harness Hall of Fame inducts youngest ever member

Dexter Dunn. Photo: Getty Images

A Canterbury driver has become the youngest ever reinsman to be inducted into the Addington Harness Hall of Fame.

Dexter Dunn was inducted at the 18th Canterbury Owners and Breeders Night at Addington Raceway on Thursday. He has previously been inducted into the NZ Trotting Hall of Fame.

Dunn, one of the top reinsman in North America at the moment, already has an impressive list of achievements under his belt.

He was the youngest driver in NZ to reach 100 winners in a season and was also the youngest to win a NZ driver’s premiership, both aged 18, and attain 1000 and 2000 wins.

Dunn has driven more than 3100 winners across the world - with 2226 wins in NZ and 585 at Addington.

He won the 2015 World Drivers Championship in Sydney and, in his first full season in North America in 2019, Dunn was awarded the USA Harness Writers Association driver of year.

