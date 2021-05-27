Greyhound trainer whose dog tested positive for meth at Addington could face tougher penalties

A greyhound trainer could face tougher penalties after one of her dogs tested positive to methamphetamine after winning at Addington Raceway in Christchurch.

Foxton-based Angela Turnwald was banned for four months by the Judicial Control Authority for Racing in April after Zipping Sarah was subjected to testing during the Cup Week meeting last November.

Turnwald pleaded guilty to failing to produce Zipping Sarah free of a prohibited substance for the race and was also fined $3500. Investigators could not determine how the drug was administered.

In a new development, Turnwald appeared before a JCA appeals tribunal in Hamilton on Wednesday as the Racing Integrity Unit seeks a more substantial punishment.

The RIU initially called for a disqualification of 14 months, but yesterday it sought a minimum racing ban of two years.

“If penalties aren't high enough the public can lose trust in the industry, lose trust in our animal welfare conduct and therefore lead to loss in revenue,” said RIU counsel Emma Smith.

Turnwald’s lawyer, Murray Branch, argued it “makes no sense” for the RIU to change its stance without any new evidence.

The appeals tribunal reserved its decision.