All Blacks edge England in nail-biting end to test

Asafo Aumua of the All Blacks is tackled during tonight's test match between New Zealand and England at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. Photo: Getty Images

The All Blacks Scott Robertson era has begun with a 16-15 win in dramatic fashion in Dunedin.

It was an edge-of-your-seat final few minutes against England, in what had been a relatively lacklustre game.

Damian McKenzie timed out a penalty kick with two minutes to go, much to the surprise of the sell out 28,483 crowd at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The All Blacks were then penalised at the ruck and the English worked the ball around 40m out from the line.

But replacement lock Tupou Vaa’i got over the ball and forced the turnover on fulltime to win the Hillary Shield.

There was an eerie feeling among the crowd for much of the game — everyone tense to see how the home side would perform in their season opener.

It was a typical opening test for the All Blacks, who were pretty rusty in patches.

But there were still some flashes of what is to come when this group has a little more time together.

If anyone was concerned about Patrick Tuipulotu’s knee holding up, they need not have been.

The powerful lock was in the thick of it for his 61 minutes, made some massive carries, put in some big hits and did all the ground work.

Sevu Reece was sublime out wide and put in some crushing hits on his opposite number.

Ardie Savea of the All Blacks scores a try. Photo: Getty Images

England had a chance to take the lead in the opening five minutes, but first five Marcus Smith pushed his attempt wide.

That gave the All Blacks an opportunity to get their hands on the ball but they took some time to get going.

It all started when left wing Mark Tele’a shimmied out of two England defenders in the middle.

He put Tuipulotu into space, who made a robust carry to take the All Blacks up the field.

The ball was recycled multiple times before it found its way to McKenzie, who put in a pin-point accurate cross-field kick to land in Reece’s hands — and all he had to do was finish it off.

England took the ball strongly from their line out on the 22, kept it tight and eventually lock Marlo Itoje bustled over.

Smith added the extras and England held a 7-5 lead.

But that was really the only shot the English fired in the first half as they struggled to get their hands on ball.

The All Blacks hit back almost immediately.

TJ Perenara dished off a deep ball to Stephen Perofeta, who shed the English defence easily, held the ball up and popped it wide to put Ardie Savea into space to score in the corner.

When the All Blacks had the ball in open space, and from broken play, they looked good.

Maro Itoje of England and Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks contest a lineout. Photo: Getty Images

To England’s credit, they put up a valiant defensive effort and stifled the All Blacks of points.

Both sides coughed up some soft ball and the All Blacks would have felt slightly deflated not to have put more points on the board.

After the halftime buzzer, second five Ollie Lawrence secured a turnover of the ball for England just inside the 10m.

Smith banged over the penalty and levelled the scores 10-10 at the break.

Finlay Christie came on at halftime in place of Perenara, who took a big hit at the base of the ruck at the end of the first.

England again had an early chance to take the lead, thanks to a penalty at scrum wide, but again Smith’s attempt went wide.

But that hardly mattered as they still struck first.

Flanker Chandler Cunningham-South, who was a massive line-out target, made a breakaway carry.

England edged closer to the line, and had several goes, keeping it tight until they fired it wide, where the All Blacks had left a massive gap, and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso scored.

It was without a doubt the best passage of play England had put together and signalled their intent with a 15-10 lead.

McKenzie banged over a penalty to narrow the gap 15-13.

Ethan de Groot of the All Blacks passes the ball. Photo: Getty Images

England had far more intent in the second half, put the All Blacks under pressure and found better territory from their kicking game.

The All Blacks went into their shells as they got sucked into trading kick for kick until they finally won a penalty in front.

McKenzie kicked it over to edge a 16-15 lead for the All Blacks.

They now move on to the final test of the series at Eden Park next week.

All Blacks v England

The scores

All Blacks 16

Sevu Reece, Ardie Savea tries; Damian McKenzie pen 2

England 15

Maro Itoje, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso tries; Marcus Smith con, pen

Halftime: 10-10