Thursday, 1 September 2022

All Blacks keep faith with starting XV

    The All Blacks are looking to bounce back after losing to Argentina in Christchurch last weekend. Photo: Getty
    All Blacks coach Ian Foster has kept the faith with the starting XV that lost to the Pumas in Christchurch last weekend for the rematch in Hamilton on Saturday.

    The run-on side is again unchanged, while first five-eighths Beauden Barrett and lock Brodie Retallick have been brought in to provide cover as they make their return from injury.

    The pair add 201 test caps of experience between them, while Barrett is the most-capped All Black against Argentina with 16 appearances.

    Additional changes have been made to the reserves, where hooker Dane Coles and loose forward Dalton Papali'i have been introduced as the All Blacks seek improvements heading into the second half of the Rugby Championship.

    "We are obviously looking to build parts of our game and this week is another chance to do that," Foster said.

    "This year's Rugby Championship is extremely tight and that makes this weekend's test an exciting opportunity.

    "As a group, this has been a week of refining areas where we know we can be better. It has been a good preparation in Hamilton so far and the hard work will need to continue so that we get a performance everyone can be proud of."

    Hooker Codie Taylor, lock Tupou Vaa'i, loose forward Akira Ioane and fullback Stephen Perofeta miss out on the matchday 23.

    All Blacks team (test caps in brackets):

    Ethan de Groot (7), Samisoni Taukei'aho (14), Tyrel Lomax (17), Sam Whitelock (137), Scott Barrett (53), Shannon Frizell (20), Sam Cane (83) - captain, Ardie Savea (65), Aaron Smith (108), Richie Mo'unga (38), .Caleb Clarke (8), David Havili (19), Rieko Ioane (53), Will Jordan (18), Jordie Barrett (42).

    Reserves: Dane Coles (82), George Bower (17), Fletcher Newell (2), Brodie Retallick (95), Dalton Papali'i (15), Finlay Christie (9), Beauden Barrett (106), Quinn Tupaea (12).

