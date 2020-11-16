Monday, 16 November 2020

All Blacks slip to worst ever World Rugby ranking

    The All Blacks look dejected after defeat during the 2020 Tri-Nations rugby match with the Argentina Los Pumas. Photo: Getty Images
    The All Blacks will slip to third on the world rankings after the shock loss to Argentina.

    A team that once ruled the rugby world is now merely one of the leading lights, and the form guide suggests they will have to get used to mixing it down the ranking list.

    The All Blacks went into the weekend ranked second, behind world champions South Africa, but their loss in Sydney and England's win over Georgia means Eddie Jones' side will take over the number two spot.

    The rankings were introduced in 2003 and the All Blacks set a record that will probably never be matched when they held the number one position for 507 weeks, from 2009 to 2019.

    They slipped to third for one week after their World Cup semifinal loss to England in Japan last year before reclaiming second with their bronze medal win over Wales.

    South Africa have held top spot since last year's World Cup and will retain the position despite not playing a test match in 2020.

