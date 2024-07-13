Excelsior score Citizens Shield in nail-biting final

Blues celebrate winning the Citizens Shield for the first time in 27 years after beating Valley 20-19 on Saturday. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

27 years of waiting is finally over for Excelsior.

Blues finally lifted the Citizens Shield for the first time in more than a quarter of a century when they beat Valley 20-19 at Whitestone Contracting Stadium on Saturday.

It reversed the result from last year’s final and Blues captain Mat Duff could not have been happier.

"It means the world.

"We’ve been battling away for a long time so I’m a wee bit lost for words.

"Immensely proud of the boys. A nail-biting final as it should be - one point in it."

Having won a scrum with time up on the clock, many Blues supporters would have had flashbacks to the ending of the 2023 final where a pushover scrum gave Valley the win.

However, this time around No 8 Samu Babiau calmly took it off the back and the ball was recycled for Tyron Davies to slam it into touch.

Earlier, Blues dominated both territory and possession in the first half but found themselves down 6-3 at the break as the Valley defence stood tall.

They were fired up coming out of the sheds and won the ball back off the kick off.

They used their big ball carriers to great effect, chewing off metres.

Eventually they went wide and Davies threw a beautiful offload to put Josh Phipps over.

A third penalty from Valley first five Isaac Clunie made it a one-point game before they scored a try of their own.

Blues had struggled at the lineout throughout the match and Valley lock Blake Welsh pinched the ball seemingly at will.

He snagged one just 5m out from the Blues line and that allowed Sam Sturgess to burrow over and put his side back in front.

Phipps and Clunie then traded penalties before Blues ran in the eventual match winner.

Attacking down the blind side, Phipps held the ball up just enough to draw a defender in as Tayne Russell burst on to the short ball.

It took two men to bring him down but he was able to free his arms and offload to Josefa Burewa.

The winger then stepped past the final Valley defender and gassed the rest to score under the sticks.

Phipps added the easy two points and Blues would not give up their lead.

Davies was outstanding at both first five and halfback in a well-deserved man-of-the-match performance.

Babiau was a workhorse throughout and Duff got through his usual mountain of work.

Scores

Excelsior 20

Josh Phipps, Josefa Burewa tries; Phipps 2 Con 2 Pen

Valley 19

Sam Sturgess try; Isaac Clunie Con 4 Pen