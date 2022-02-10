Thursday, 10 February 2022

7.25 am

Players from two Super Rugby teams deemed close contacts

    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport
    3. Rugby

    The opening game of Super Rugby Pacific could be in doubt, with members of Moana Pasifika and the Blues isolating in their team hotels in Queenstown after being deemed close contacts of a Covid case.

    Both squads have had a member of their teams identified as having potentially been exposed to Covid-19, and with the opening match of the competition – set to be played between the two teams – nine days away, it could be derailed if the squads have to observe an isolation period of 10 days.

    A member of the Blues squad in Queenstown was identified as a possible close contact on Wednesday night, and he and his roommate have been separated from the rest of the team, with the team doctor conducting a PCR test to supplement the twice-weekly Rapid Antigen Tests all teams are receiving.

    While Moana Pasifika's close contact is a member of the wider group and not in the Queenstown bubble with the clubs from around the country, the team are observing the protocols and quarantining while they await the results of the player's Covid test.

    "We always knew that, given just how transmissible Omicron is and how quickly it has swept the globe, it was a distinct possibility our teams could be affected, despite our efforts to relocate teams and the heightened protocols within our environments," New Zealand Rugby general manager of professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum said.

    "We are working with public health officials to ensure we are minimising any risk of infection within the Super Rugby bubble and within the local community."

    NZR has been approached for comment on how the situation may impact the opening round fixture.

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter