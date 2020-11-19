Your vote: Which surf club will win $25k of life-saving equipment?

The New Brighton Surf Life Saving Club. Photo: Supplied

The New Brighton and North Beach surf life saving clubs are in the running to receive essential rescue equipment worth thousands of dollars.

The "Vote the Boat" competition, run by BP, is in its third year, and sees communities rally together in support of their local Surf Life Saving NZ club.

The public is invited to vote for which of the four club finalists is most deserving of the life-saving equipment worth $25,000 and a brand new inflatable rescue boat donated by BP.

Said Surf Life Saving NZ chief executive Paul Dalton: "For some clubs, upgrading or purchasing one of their own is financially very challenging. We’re beyond grateful to have been offered the BP Vote the Boat opportunity again.

"It gives us a chance to showcase the hard work that our lifeguards do for their communities each year and we’re excited to see which club takes home the IRB.”

There was a comprehensive application process where Surf Life Saving NZ clubs submitted a written entry along with a 1min video.

The four finalists now have their videos and entries on the Vote the Boat website.

The New Brighton Surf Life Saving Club has been saving lives since 1910 and, following the 2011 earthquakes, has been in the process of rebuilding its new club house.

Last year, the club's 48 volunteers spent 2118 hours patrolling 20km of the beach and coastline, where 287 preventative actions were taken.

Formed in 1916, the North Beach Surf Life Saving Club has seen a large increase in junior membership over the last three seasons and now has 141 members, and 48 volunteer lifeguards.

They spent last 1717 hours patrolling 4km of the beach last year, with 1051 preventative actions taken.

IRBs have played an important role in facilitating 23,968 rescues since their introduction.

This makes up a significant portion of the almost 57,000 lives that have been saved since the start of the partnership between BP and Surf Life Saving NZ nearly 52 years ago.

BP's partnership with Surf Life Saving NZ includes an annual donation, a new IRB donated to one club each year valued at $25,000, and an annual contribution towards fuel costs for every club nationwide.

To find out more about the regional finalists, watch the videos and cast your vote at www.VotetheBoat.co.nz