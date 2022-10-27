Fast food operator's sales rise as it expands further into Christchurch

Taco Bell Eastgate in Linwood. Photo: Supplied

Restaurant Brands third quarter sales rose nearly a third following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in New Zealand and Australia.

The fast food operator's total sales for the third quarter to September 30 rose 32 per cent to $322.2 million on the same time last year.

The company operates New Zealand franchises for KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Carl's Jr, with KFC stores in Australia and California, and Taco Bell and Pizza Hut franchise operations in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan.

Its store numbers increased by two to 140 during the quarter after new Taco Bells opened near Christchurch Airport on Russley Rd, Harewood, and at Botany in Auckland. The Russley Rd Taco Bell, opened on September 7, was the city's third after the Eastgate and Bush Inn stores opened in 2021.

Restaurant Brands said global inflationary pressures had continued from second quarter, with significant cost inflation across all regions. However, it was working to increase prices where possible.

Total year to date sales were up 16 per cent to $907.1m on the same year nine months earlier.

Sales were supported by the inclusion of 20 new stores, lower levels of Covid disruption and the strengthening United States and Australian dollars over the prior year, the company said.

New Zealand third quarter sales were up 44 per cent to $137.6m or 2.2 per cent on a same store basis, with all brands reporting sales growth.

Total year to date sales were up 16 per cent to $389.4m on the prior year or 1.6 per cent on a same store basis.