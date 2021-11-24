Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Hundreds of Countdown workers walk off the job

    1. Canterbury
    2. Business

    Photo: ODT file image
    Photo: ODT file image
    About 700 workers at two Countdown distribution centres in Auckland have walked off the job for three days.

    First Union said the Auckland workers were having to deal with spiralling rent and housing costs, and were asking for what they think is a fair pay rise.

    Organiser Jared Abbott said the workers had been bargaining for a number of months, and had had enough.

    They were were looking for a 4.9 percent increase, in line with the latest annual Consumer Price Index (CPI), in order to settle.

    In a statement, a Countdown spokesperson said it was disappointed the workers felt the need to strike given negotiations were ongoing.

    The company considered it had a strong offer on the table.

    The spokesperson said customers may see gaps on the shelves over the coming days and potentially weeks, with distribution centre operations already stretched due to Covid-19 health and safety measures

    "We'll do our best to ensure we can continue to deliver essential food and products into our stores for Kiwi families during this period," the spokesperson said.

    The union said strike action was a last resort after one-sided pay negotiations.

    It said Countdown was making more money than ever during the pandemic crisis.

    RNZ

     

     

    Sponsored Content

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter