Warehouse moves into frozen meals

The Warehouse South Dunedin store manager Deon Nieuwoudt holds three Market Kitchen frozen ready-made meals the company is trialling in-store. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

The Warehouse in South Dunedin has been chosen to go frozen.

The Hillside Rd store has been selected as a trial site for frozen ready-made dishes, the company’s chief product officer Tania Benyon describing it as the "perfect store" to gauge interest.

The three New Zealand-made dishes — cottage pie, macaroni and cheese and lasagne — were launched in a small trial in The Warehouse’s Manukau store in February.

That trial had been so successful that the company was keen to trial it elsewhere.

With a mix of students and families in the South Dunedin area, Ms Benyon said it was the "perfect customer group" for the frozen offering.

The move into frozen meals was an extension of The Warehouse’s grocery strategy.

"We’ve been having some great success with essentials ... This just feels like the next meal we can make available for people," she said.

If successful, it was likely the meals would be rolled out through the country in stages.

Grocery sales now made up one-fifth of The Warehouse’s total sales throughout the country and it offered more than 9000 grocery products. Fresh fruit and vegetables had been expanded to 22 The Warehouse stores, including South Dunedin.