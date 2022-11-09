Watchdog given power to set fairer fuel prices

The Government is giving the Commerce Commission the power to set fairer petrol and diesel prices, part of a suite of measures aimed at making New Zealand's fuel system more secure and affordable.

Wholesale fuel suppliers selling from terminals are currently required to share a daily spot price.

But from mid-next year, the Commerce Commission will be able to regulate that cost if the prices on offer are too high.

The Government says the measures will help shield the country from the risk of major disruption to fuel supplies. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand was moving into more resilience for its fuel stock supplies in a post-Marsden Point situation, Energy and Resources Minister Megan said this morning.

Fuel importers and wholesalers with on-shore storage facilities will have to hold a minimum of 28 days' supply of petrol, 24 days of jet fuel and 21 days of diesel on three-month rolling average.

The Government will also procure 70 million litres of diesel stock, roughly an average of seven days supply for the country.

These supplies are similar to what the country held before Marsden Point cut back its operations, Woods said.

Regarding biofuels, the fuel industry was being allowed another year to successfully deploy sustainable fuels with the date being shifted to April 1, 2024.

Woods said the Government was recognising tough economic times and did not want people to incur any extra costs from biofuels.

The delay would allow the industry extra time to get infrastructure in place and source appropriate fuel stocks to meet its requirements.

The third element to what was being announced is progress on the regulatory backstop with the Commerce Commission being able to step in and make sure motorists get fair prices at the pump, Woods said.

Since legislation was introduced in 2020, fuel companies' profit margins have dropped. Previously the margins were at 33 cents per litre, for the weekend of November 4 they have dropped to around 17 cents per litre.

"So we have seen a decline in those margins for the fuel companies."

"These improvements will pave the way for a more stable, low-emissions fuel supply, greater choices for consumers, and a more competitive wholesale fuel market with the power for the Commerce Commission to regulate prices, if required, the minister said.

"We know many households are struggling with the increased cost of living, so we are pulling back on any potential extra costs on consumers as a result of the biofuels obligation.

"This supports a range of actions we have taken to ease the pressure on families, alongside the extension to our fuel tax cut, reduced road user charges and half price public transport until January 2023."