Anti-mandate protesters in Cranmer Square agree to leave by Thursday

    Anti-mandate protesters in Christchurch have reportedly agreed to vacate Cranmer Square by Thursday.

    A large number of protesters, as well as tents and portaloos, have been at the square since February 14.

    A spokesperson for the Christchurch City Council said staff, supported by police, visited the square this morning to provide the protesters with written information about the need to remove the structures erected on the park.

    "The group responded positively about their willingness to take down the structures by their publicly stated timeframe of Wednesday evening."

    The protesters in Cranmer Square. Photo: Star News
    Earlier the city council said it had engaged with the protesters and provided them with a copy of the Parks and Reserves Bylaw 2016.

    Cranmer Square is considered a reserve and under section 11 of the bylaw, no one can camp in a reserve.

    A number of the protestors spoken to since they set up said they were there in support of the Wellington protest, initially saying they would not leave until the mandates were dropped.

    In the early days of the Christchurch protest, city councillor Jake McLellan took to Facebook to vent his frustration.

    "Disappointing to see protesters have now set up camp at Cranmer Square. Residents have been putting up with large amounts of disruption for months now.

    "Protesting is an important part of democracy. However, targeting a residential area for a sustained period of time doesn't seem fair to me. Certainly not winning any hearts or minds," he said.

    -By Devon Bolger

    NZ Herald

