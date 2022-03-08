Anti-mandate protesters in Cranmer Square agree to leave by Thursday

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A large number of protesters, as well as tents and portaloos, have been at the square since February 14.
A spokesperson for the Christchurch City Council said staff, supported by police, visited the square this morning to provide the protesters with written information about the need to remove the structures erected on the park.
"The group responded positively about their willingness to take down the structures by their publicly stated timeframe of Wednesday evening."
Cranmer Square is considered a reserve and under section 11 of the bylaw, no one can camp in a reserve.
A number of the protestors spoken to since they set up said they were there in support of the Wellington protest, initially saying they would not leave until the mandates were dropped.
"Disappointing to see protesters have now set up camp at Cranmer Square. Residents have been putting up with large amounts of disruption for months now.
"Protesting is an important part of democracy. However, targeting a residential area for a sustained period of time doesn't seem fair to me. Certainly not winning any hearts or minds," he said.
-By Devon Bolger