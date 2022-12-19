Argentina fans celebrate World Cup win in Christchurch

Photo: RNZ

Christchurch Argentina fans watching this morning's tense final at the Dux Central were elated after their team won the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A penalty shoot-out brought a dramatic end to the football World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina eventually won, when defending champions France missed two attempts in the penalty shootout.

Reporter Adam Burns watched with the Argentinian fans at the Dux.

"I think I'm in Christchurch but I can't actually make it out here," Burns said.

"The Argentinian fans were confident but quite tense - but it was all relief after the penalty shootout to claim World Cup glory for the first time since 1986.

"There's been tears, some kind of strong language around what it was going to take to guide them home.

"Passion, dying for the cause - it was that kind of rhetoric that was permeating parts of the Dux Central, mostly from Argentinian fans.

"It was tense even when they were 2-0 up.

"But there was no complacency. That tension was underlined when France equalized and the mood in the bar just shifted dramatically."