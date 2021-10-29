'The backside is okay': Nuk's 720km cycling odyssey raises $35k for Renee

Nuk Korako reached Bluff after cycling from Christchurch to raise money for Renee Veal, who is living with hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. Photo: Supplied

Nuk Korako has safely completed his 720km cycling odyssey from Banks Peninsula to Bluff in a bid to help Renee Veal get on the road to recovery.

The former National list MP for Port Hills reached Stirling Point from Invercargill on October 18, the final leg of a journey undertaken to spearhead a $90,000 fundraising drive for 26-year-old Veal who needs a jaw reconstruction.

Veal, who grew up in the small community of Rapaki, is living with hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, which means her jaw often dislocates.

Struggling to sleep or eat properly for a decade due to persistent pain, Veal needs life-enhancing surgery, which is not covered by the public health system.

The replacement jaw and joints are titanium and manufactured in the United States.

Her plight prompted Korako to cycle to Bluff, a minor discomfort in comparison, as Karako raised $35,000.

“The legs are good and the backside is okay,” said the proud Gold Card holder, who started heading south on an e-bike on October 9.

The route took him from Christchurch to Ashburton, Tekapo, Tarras, Cromwell, Queenstown, Lumsden and Invercargill before the finish line. He aimed to cover 85km a day.

“The hardest part was Geraldine through Burkes Pass to Tekapo because most of the time it was head winds,” said Korako, who activated battery power on the steep stretches.

“It had to be a challenge for me as well so on the flat you’re at zero power. I only went to level two when I was on the hills.”

Nuk Korako and Renee Veal. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Swooping magpies, heavy traffic and a puncture were the other obstacles for the politician who served in Parliament from 2014-19.

Korako drove back to Christchurch with his wife and support crew, Christine, on Wednesday to catch up with Veal after updating her by phone.

“Renee is over the moon. The support from people who didn’t even know us or Renee was fantastic.

“We’re a third of the way there (to the target), at least we’ve created some momentum.”

More fundraising initiatives are in the pipeline - and a Givealittle page can be found here.