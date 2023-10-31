Ballantynes moves into Invercargill

The ‘satellite’ Ballantynes store will be housed in the Invercargill Central shopping complex. Image: ODT

Christchurch headquartered department store and online retailer Ballantynes is set to open its fourth New Zealand retail store in the heart of Invercargill’s CBD, the company has announced.

Called Ballantynes Select, the premium retail store will range a carefully curated selection of fashion, accessories and gifting from its flagship Christchurch store.

To be located within Invercargill Central - the vibrant, new shopping centre redevelopment between Esk and Tay Sts - the ‘satellite’ Ballantynes store will range local and international anchor brands including RM Williams; the Trelise Cooper suite of brands; Superdry and Saben with new brands featured frequently.

Ballantynes CEO Maria O’Halloran. Photo: Supplied.

The 190sq m space is undergoing design and concepting and is set to open by March 2024, with recruitment for around five key roles beginning this month.

Ballantynes chief executive Maria O’Halloran says the concept for Invercargill is small but mighty.

“We are delighted to finally bring the essence of Ballantynes to our southernmost city, and to be part of this bustling redevelopment," she said.

“Our customers have been asking for a physical presence in Invercargill for some time, and many have been travelling to our Canterbury stores for decades, so it feels really special to be able to make this happen.

"The time is right for us, and we’re thrilled to have the support of our valued suppliers.

“The concept for Ballantynes Select is a ‘best of the best’ model, giving our Southland customers the Ballantynes experience within a more modest retail footprint."

Invercargill businessman Scott O’Donnell said the arrival of Ballantynes cements the progress that the development is having on the CBD.

“We are delighted that Ballantynes has chosen Invercargill Central as its Southland home, further adding to the heart of this vibrant shopping and dining destination.

"We look forward to welcoming them next year, and getting that Ballantynes Select sign up as soon as we can."