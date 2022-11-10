Black Ferns fever hits Christchurch school

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Forget Covid... Christchurch's St Francis of Assisi School has Black Ferns fever.
The school has a special connection with the high-flying Ferns, as one of the school's senior staff has been using other skills, following in her father's footsteps.
While at school on Thursday morning pupils formed themselves into a silver fern shape, with most children and teachers dressing in black for the day.