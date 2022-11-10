Thursday, 10 November 2022

Black Ferns fever hits Christchurch school

    By Darryl Baser
    Forget Covid... Christchurch's St Francis of Assisi School has Black Ferns fever.

    The school has a special connection with the high-flying Ferns, as one of the school's senior staff has been using other skills, following in her father's footsteps.

    While at school on Thursday morning pupils formed themselves into a silver fern shape, with most children and teachers dressing in black for the day.

     