Bomb scare outside Christchurch Central Police Station

A busy Christchurch street was closed this morning and a vehicle cordoned off after a bomb scare near the central city police station.

Police closed part of Lichfield St about 9.30am on Thursday after concerns over a person surrendering firearms at the Christchurch Central Police Station.

In a statement, police said the person "indicated they had a piece of ordnance in their vehicle".

As a result, Lichfield St was shut as officers surrounded the vehicle and assessed the risk.

“Police are working with the explosive ordnance disposal team from the New Zealand Defence Force to assess the item,” the statement read.

“A safe zone has been established around the vehicle while enquiries are ongoing.”

The justice precinct and courthouse were not impacted by the closure. Lichfield St has now been reopened.