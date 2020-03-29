Business as usual for emergency services

As New Zealand hunkered down for their first weekend in lockdown, it was business as usual for our emergency services and essential workers.

An eerie silence blanketed Christchurch on Saturday on what is usually the city's busiest night. Clubbing and parties were out of the question; with local supermarkets or petrol stations becoming the new hot-spots for a Saturday night.

Although the streets were seemingly quiet, emergency services were continuing to keep Cantabrians safe. A fire and emergency spokeswoman said although the workload has gone down for firefighters, the response to calls has been much the same.

"It's certainly quiet at the moment here, which is good. For us, things like trial evacuations and jobs like that - we're not attending to at the moment because businesses aren't operating," she said.

"As far as our response to emergencies goes, it's business as usual," she said.

A police spokeswoman said it was a "fairly quiet" night for a Saturday night, particularly because bars were closed.

"There were a few arrests, but none of these were Covid-19 related. They were mostly in relation to breaches of bail conditions or existing warrants for arrest," she said.

"The vast majority of people complied with lockdown requirements and there were no concerns in that regard."