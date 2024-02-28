Child passed from window in escape from Christchurch apartment blaze

Firefighters at the scene in Christchurch last night. Photos: NZ Herald

A child was passed out of the window of a burning building and half-dressed residents were rushed into ambulances as firefighters battled a large apartment fire in Christchurch last night.

Four Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) appliances were sent to fight the blaze which was reported shortly before 10pm on New Brighton Rd, opposite The Palms shopping centre in Shirley.

Fenz southern shift manager Simon Lyford told Morning Report the fire doors in the building stopped the flames spreading beyond the apartment.

"It appears the damage was contained to the one apartment, so the fire walls etc have worked extremely well and contained the fire to the one apartment.

"It does sound like it's extensively damaged."

Lyford said four crews left the scene just before midnight.

Fenz said fire investigators will be at the scene from about 9am today to determine the cause of the blaze.

“All persons are accounted for but there are some injuries to patients. We are unsure what those injuries are,” Fenz said.

Hato Hone St John was advised of the fire at 9.54pm and dispatched two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an operations manager to the scene.

Half-dressed residents escaped the blaze.

St Hohn staff treated three patients, one with serious injuries and two with moderate injuries.

A witness, who asked not to be named, told the Herald they heard a loud bang before plumes of smoke erupted from the apartment block.

They said they saw a mother and child on the top floor of the building.

A witness told the Herald a child was passed from the top window of the apartment. Photo: George Heard

“The mum passed the child out the top window and two boys from the street were underneath and caught her,” they said.

Afterwards the mother climbed through the top window and dropped to the ground, the witness said.

Christchurch East MP Reuben Davidson told RNZ he will be visiting residents from the apartment block.

He said residents were concerned for the safety of those in the complex - and local councillors will be visiting community members this morning.

"I believe this is a new apartment complex, quite close to The Palms Shopping Centre, so it's a busy community and I'm sure there's a lot of concerned neighbours and concerned residents who are worried that those who live there are all okay."